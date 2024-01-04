Businesses brace for day-long National Grid power outage

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

If you live, work, or worship on the east side the Rochester area, you may be without power Saturday.

Roughly 7,300 residential and business customers of National Grid in Avon, Caledonia, Lima, and Livonia in Livingston County; Bloomfield and West Bloomfield in Ontario County; and Henrietta, Honeoye Falls, Mendon, and Rush in Monroe County will be impacted. They will lose power from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

How will this scheduled outage impact residential and business customers?

The signs are up at the Honeoye Falls Market, letting customers know it’ll only be open from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday because of the power outage — and its perishable food options will be extremely limited.

The manager at the market says National Grid called a few days before Christmas to let him know it was planning an outage for this weekend.

“Saturday is our largest revenue day, so that is a real problem for us because our inventory levels are high then — we have a full staff that day, so we really had to scramble to make some arrangements,” said Deric West, manager of Honeoye Falls Market.

Those arrangements are costly, and require a lot of manpower.

“It was too cost-prohibitive to rent a generator to run the whole store, so what we have to do on Friday is pull anything that you see around the store in a refrigerated case — we have to pull that and put it into a trailer that’s refrigerated, that we have, we have two of them coming,” West said.

The market is bracing to lose 90% of its revenue Saturday while National Grid does its work.

The timing is tough for churches in the area, too, some of which have had to cancel services.

“In Hispanic communities, the 6th of January is Epiphany, and it’s the day of the Three Kings, so there are a lot of celebrations,” said Allen Walck of Avon. “It’s also, for Orthodox Christians, it is Orthodox Christmas Eve, because their Christmas Day is the 7th of January.”

News10NBC spoke with National Grid leadership about the situation.

Jennifer Lewke: You know, it’s an inconvenience for a lot of folks to be out of power all day on a Saturday — why is it necessary to do this project on Saturday and for that length of time?

David Bertola, National Grid: During routine inspections of our equipment in November, we learned these urgent repairs need to be made. Essentially there’s two wooden poles that support a transmission line that impacts thousands of thousands of customers. If we don’t address this, then potentially these poles could fall down during a severe storm, we can’t get out there immediately and it could impact more people over a longer period of time.

Jennifer Lewke: One thing we’re hearing is, how could the infrastructure get this bad this quickly without you noticing until the middle of winter?

David Bertola: Well, it’s not so much quickly. We inspect routinely, inspect our equipment as I mentioned. Would we prefer to work in June or July in 70 degree weather? Absolutely — but it’s not as if, as an example, Jennifer, we found it in June or July and we sat on it and waited. These are older poles, older structures. They were part of the inspection and we jumped on it right away.

Residents, churches, and business owners get it — but that doesn’t make it any easier.

The weather forecast calls for a high in the low 30s on Saturday. The towns that will be impacted by this outage have set up warming centers for those who need them. Also, to reiterate: It’s National Grid customers who are impacted by this only; RG&E customers are not affected.

WARMING CENTERS

Livingston County

East Avon Fire Department, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

1615 West Henrietta Road

Avon, NY 14414

(585) 226-8207

Avon Fire Department, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

74 Genesee St.

Avon, NY 14414

(585) 226-8118

Lima Ambulance Base, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7024 W. Main St.

Lima, NY 14485

(585) 624-2221

J.W. Jones Hall, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

366 Leicester Road

Caledonia, NY 14423

(585) 538-4626

Monroe County

Mendon Fire Department Community Room, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

101 Mendon Ionia Road

Mendon, NY

(585) 624-6061

Rush Fire Department Building, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

1971 Rush Mendon Road

Rush, NY 14543

(585) 533-2058

Honeoye Falls Ambulance Base, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

210 East St.

Honeoye Falls, NY 14472

(585) 624-2200