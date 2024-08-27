Businesses lose power on Jefferson Road overnight

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — One of the busiest commercial streets in the area, Jefferson Road near Hylan Drive in Henrietta, went dark overnight.

Several business were without power and street lights went out. RG&E’s website says that hundreds were without power overnight but most have been restored. You can see the latest outage totals here.

News10NBC has reached out to RG&E for more information.