Businesses lose power on Jefferson Road overnight
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — One of the busiest commercial streets in the area, Jefferson Road near Hylan Drive in Henrietta, went dark overnight.
Several business were without power and street lights went out. RG&E’s website says that hundreds were without power overnight but most have been restored. You can see the latest outage totals here.
News10NBC has reached out to RG&E for more information.