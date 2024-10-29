Businesses on Monroe Avenue weigh-in on preventing crime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe Avenue businesses say they’re sick of being targets of crime and are figuring out ways to prevent it.

Area businesses took a survey from the Monroe Avenue Revitalization Coalition, asking about their top concerns for the future. Security and public safety topped that list.

There was a shooting on July 18 outside a business along Monroe Ave and two months later another shooting inside that business. Back in February, a fight on Monroe Avenue led to a man being pinned under an SUV and dragged. Then, there was an armed robbery just a couple of weeks ago. Businesses are fed up and want change.

The Monroe Avenue Merchants Association and other neighborhood associations along Monroe Avenue decided to take steps to address these crime concerns.

“Back in June, we launched a survey that we received over a thousand responses to and we’ve spent the last couple of months analyzing the results,” said Elyssa Rossi, who works with the Monroe Avenue Merchants Association. “We are going to spend some time this upcoming Tuesday to go over the results.”

The association will host a town hall to share what’s become a recurring theme: crime, business development, and green space. The community is invited to share their thoughts and input on possible solutions.

“Everyone’s got their thoughts and feelings and they are frustrated. But we need to take it to the next level. We can’t stay stuck in this space of being frustrated,” Rossi said.

Rossi says the Merchants Association has created a crime safety text thread that has been helpful.

“If a business is harassed or robbed from or experiences some sort of criminal activity, they share the information and now 30 to 40 businesses on Monroe Avenue now have that information so the next person can be more vigilant,” she said.

Jennifer Plunkett, the owner of Aaron’s Alley on Monroe Avenue, agrees. She says it’s all about local businesses taking action.

“Working together to stay on top of those different changes so we can implement strategies so they don’t become problematic,” Plunkett said.

The Monroe Avenue town hall is on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Incarnate Word on East Avenue and Goodman Street. Elected officials interested in the future of Monroe Avenue and its nearby neighborhoods have also been invited, the Merchants Association says.

