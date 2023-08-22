Butter sculpture for New York State Fair has been unveiled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 55th annual butter sculpture for the Great New York State Fair has been unveiled.

This year’s theme is Dairy Every Day is a Healthy Way – Keeping Kids’ Health on Track. It highlights the role dairy plays in building healthy brains, bones, and bodies. The sculpture depicts a train being conducted by a cow and carrying passengers fueling up on dairy foods.

Artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Pennsylvania built the sculpture in 11 days using more than 800 pounds of butter from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia.

After the fair, the butter sculpture will be used to produce renewable energy at Noblehurst Farms in Linwood.

The sculpture’s unveiling comes a day before the Great New York State Fair opens. It runs from Wednesday, Aug. 23 to Labor Day, Sept. 4 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse on 581 State Fair Blvd.