Byrnes will not run for re-election for NYS Assembly

State Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election to the 133rd District in 2024.

Byrnes — who said she will finish out her term — said the extensive time away from the district and her family and loved ones was behind her decision.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to represent the residents of the 133rd District and to be their voice in Albany,” said Byrnes. “This has been a difficult decision because the people I represent are not just constituents, they are my friends.”

Byrnes was elected to the Assembly in 2018. She has been an attorney, a Rochester City Court judge, court attorney to Livingston County Court Judge Dennis Cohen, and a Caledonia village trustee.

She endorsed Andrea Bailey, currently the Livingston County clerk, for the 133rd District.

The district includes Livingston County and parts of Monroe (Wheatland and Rush); Ontario (Farmington, Victor, East Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Canadice, Bristol, South Bristol and Naples); Steuben (Dansville, Wayland, Cohocton and Prattsburgh); and Wyoming (Perry) counties.