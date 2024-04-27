C.U.R.E. holds 5K Run & Fun Walk to support families of children with cancer, blood disorders

The C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association held its 15th annual “5K Run & Fun Walk” Saturday to raise money for its mission.

The association, locally based in Rochester, financially supports the families of children with cancer and chronic blood disorders.

“We’re just so grateful — we understand that the economy is the way it is; it’s so much more expensive when you go to the grocery store — it is so humbling to see that families and individuals in our community and businesses are still seeing the value and the support that we provide for our families and our mission,” Holly Dutcher, executive director of C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association, said.

The money C.U.R.E. raises helps families with everything from emergency medical expenses to parking.

To donate to C.U.R.E., click here.