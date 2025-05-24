Caledonia-Mumford school district faces tough choices after voters reject budget proposal

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

CALEDONIA, N.Y. – The Caledonia-Mumford Central School District faced a setback Tuesday when voters rejected the proposed budget and a plan to purchase another school bus. News10NBC’s Erin Mahon attended a Board of Education meeting to learn about the district’s next steps.

Superintendent Rebekah Chenaille emphasized the importance of avoiding a contingency budget. “The thing, I think, that is going to be most detrimental to us is that if we go to a contingent budget, by law — not by us, not by our choice — the law says that we will not be allowed to have our taxpayers use our facilities,” Dr. Chenaille said.

The original budget included a 2.3% tax levy to raise more than $180,000 for the district. With the community voting against it, Dr. Chenaille proposed two alternatives: reducing the levy to 0% and using district reserves to raise the same amount, or adopting a contingency budget, which would partially give the state control over district spending.

“The community deserves to have its voice heard, to get an opportunity to weigh in on what it needs for the school budget, and I look forward to doing that across the next year. Hopefully this budget goes up because it’s what’s right for the kids,” Dr. Chenaille said.

Following Dr. Chenaille’s presentation, the board decided to hold another vote rather than accept the contingency budget. The vote will consider the 0% levy budget using reserves and a proposition to purchase a new bus, also funded through reserves.

Dr. Chenaille stressed the importance of maintaining trust with the community, which relies on the school for more than just education. This might involve using reserves to avoid increasing the tax levy.

The next budget hearing is scheduled for June 10, allowing the community to ask questions. The public re-vote is set for June 17.

