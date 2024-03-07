Caledonia woman facing felony charges; accused of raping teenager

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. – A woman from Caledonia was arrested by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on March 1 for a sex offense against a child.

It is alleged that Brandy Densmore, 39, engaged in sexual intercourse with a person who was sixteen-years-old.

Densmore has been charged with rape, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawfully dealing with a child. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance, since the offenses did not qualify for bail under the NYS Bail Reform Act.



