Call for resignation: Monroe County DA faces public outcry after controversial body cam footage surfaces

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local activist group Save Rochester Inc. is organizing a protest demanding the resignation of Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. This comes after the release of body cam footage from a traffic stop involving Doorley, which showed her behaving combatively with a police officer. The protest is set to take place on Monday morning outside Doorley’s office.

The body cam video revealed by Webster Police on Friday captures a tense interaction between Doorley and a police officer during a traffic stop. According to the footage, Doorley eventually leads the officer to her home garage before the situation escalates, and she contacts the Webster Police Chief.

In response to the incident, Mike Johnson, an organizer with Save Rochester Inc., has spearheaded an online petition and the planning of Monday’s protest. The gathering aims to highlight the need for accountability among public officials.

“To let this not fall under the radar. To make sure we continue to make sure we hold those in power to a certain precedent, so that precedent can’t be broken with something as simple as a traffic ticket that leads to more serious crimes,” Johnson stated.

Monday’s protest is scheduled to begin at 47 Fitzhugh Street at 9 a.m., proceeding to the public safety building in downtown Rochester.