Calling hours for slain police officer, Webster native are Friday

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Calling hours for Webster native Officer Jamieson Ritter are Friday in Webster.

Ritter, 27, was working as a Cleveland police officer when he was gunned down on duty. His accused killer is also facing charges for the murder of his own grandmother.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at Falvo Funeral Home, 1295 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road, Webster.

His funeral will be Saturday at Browncroft Community Church in Penfield.