Cameron Community Ministries holds event to remember people who have died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People gathered on Lyell Avenue on Tuesday to honor members of the community whose lives ended too soon.

Cameron Community Ministries hosted a combination memorial service and community outreach event on the corner of Lyell Avenue and Child Street.

A writing station was set up for people to leave notes and heartfelt messages to loved ones who passed away and to the members of our community who passed without family close by. Organizers say everyone deserves to be remembered.

“We’ve had many people that we’ve lost who’ve come through our lunch line or use our services,” said Jonathan Hardin, director of Community Engagement at Cameron Community. “And we just want to honor them, let everyone in the community know that we’re thinking of everyone.”

Cameron Community Ministries also gave away food, hygiene products, and clothes. The organization also gave free haircuts and provided access to doctors. It hosts community outreach events like this on Lyell Avenue every Tuesday.