Camille Simmons voted as new Rochester Board of Education president

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Board of Education is getting a change in leadership. Camille Simmons has ousted Board President Cynthia Elliott.

The vote was four to three on Thursday night at the board’s annual organizational meeting. Also in a four to three vote, Amy Maloy became the vice president, replacing Beatriz Lebron.

Elliott first became president in 2022. In a phone conversation with News10NBC, she said she didn’t know why she was ousted as president but plans to remain on the board at least until the end of her term this year.

Simmons was first elected to the school board in 2021. Earlier this year, she became executive director of Leadership Rochester, an organization that prepares people to take on leadership roles in greater Rochester.