Camp Bow Wow shares tips for adopting a dog on National Dog Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — August 26 is National Dog Day.

Camp Bow Wow shared their tips for adopting a dog with News10NBC.

First, they explain to figure out the breed you want to adopt. Different breeds have all different personality traits and characteristics. Figure out what sized dog you can handle, and how much exercise you’re able to provide.

Second, Camp Bow Wow says to determine who the primary caretaker of your pet will be. New pets should fit the physical capabilities of their caregiver. Owners should think about how their new pet will correlate with the ages of everyone in the household.

Third, the family should agree on a new pet. Camp Bow Wow says a good tip is to poll each member of the family to see what they collectively are looking for in a pet.

Lastly, think about your finances. Pets are expensive. Are you financially ready for the responsibility of a pet? Camp Bow Wow says new pets can range from free to thousands of dollars, not including vet bills, haircuts, toys, etc.

Camp Bow Wow also released the top five dog breeds in New York: