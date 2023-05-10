Camp Good Days prepares Teddi’s Place for Lilac Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Staff members from Camp Good Days and Special Times were at Highland Park at Teddi’s Place on Wednesday.

They were getting the area cleaned up and ready ahead of the Lilac Festival, which runs from Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 21. Teddi’s Place is intended to be a peaceful space away from the hustle and bustle of crowds, for people to take a moment to remember loved ones and pay tribute.

News10NBC stopped by as they were setting up and spoke with the director of community initiatives, James Mccauley.

“The fact that we can play such a small part in this wonderful event just excites me,” Mccauley said. “So, it is our hope that people come down, enjoy the lilac, and perhaps even spend a moment here at Teddi’s Place and just sit down and relax and reflect on the beauty of this wonderful park.”

The area at Highland Park is named in memory of Teddi Mervis, who passed away from cancer and inspired the founding of Camp Good Days.