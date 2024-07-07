Camper fire in Henrietta driveway damages garage, no injuries reported

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – There was a camper fire in the driveway of a house in Henrietta on Sunday afternoon.

The Henrietta Fire District went to a house on Caitlin Terrace and Derrick Drive at 4:20 p.m to find a camper partially engulfed in flames. There was damage to the garage of the home as well. The camper was empty at the time and the people in the house, along with their pets, got out safely.

No one was injured and the fire is under investigation.