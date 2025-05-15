Can changes in weather really cause joint aches?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Can changes in weather cause joint aches or is that just a myth? As First Alert Meteorologist Nate Morris explains, yes, changes in air pressure outside can impact your body.

When the weather turns bad, it’s often accompanied by a decrease in pressure, so the tissues around your joints no longer have as much air pressure around them. That means the tissue can expand more and press against your joints, especially if you have arthritis.

We’re expecting a pressure drop on Friday and Saturday as rain comes in. Nate breaks it down in the video in this story.