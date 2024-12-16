Can people at Roc Holiday Village guess the state’s most popular Christmas song?

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Do you know what the most popular Christmas Song in New York State is? The website “Finance Buzz” released its 2024 list for each state.

News10NBC went to Roc Holiday Village on Sunday to see if anyone could guess the most popular song. Some people guessed “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch”, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You”, and “Jingle Bells”.

Watch the video to find out the state’s most popular Christmas song – and what people consider the most annoying Christmas song.