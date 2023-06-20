Can you help this bear get home?

We’re hoping you can help locate the owner of a lost Teddy bear. Teddy was found Sunday morning on Route 104 in Greece, near the Blue Ridge Grill. The woman who found him took some pictures and posted them to Facebook.

She said, “Teddy looks a little sad without his little person – but he’s safe with us.

“he’s been doing some work in the home office, enjoying some pool time — and even checking out the “working girls” in the chicken coop!”

If you know who Teddy belongs to, let us know.