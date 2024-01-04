Canada lynx at Seneca Park Zoo dies from brain tumor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo says its Canada lynx, Gretzky, died over the weekend from a brain tumor.

Zoo staff noticed a sudden decline in the lynx health on Saturday, saying he became unaware of his surroundings. After an exam and lab work, veterinary staff determined Gretzky had a brain disease and decided to euthanized him due to how severe his symptoms were. A necropsy confirmed he had a brain tumor.

Gretzky had one child, Stanley who was transferred to Trevor Zoo in Dutchess County, New York. He was one of two Canada lynx at the zoo.