Canadian man has car and phone stolen at gunpoint on Jay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police were searching for suspects involved in an armed robbery on Jay Street near Child Street early Sunday morning.

Authorities said a 23-year-old man from Canada was robbed at gunpoint, losing his car and phone around 1:39 a.m. The victim was not injured, and the stolen SUV is a blue Volkswagen Taos.

Anyone with information should call 911.

