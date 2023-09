ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A Canadice man faces a sexual assault charge involving a child younger than 13.

Nicholas C. Snyder, 42, of Canadice, has been charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, a felony, New York State Police announced today. According to State Police, Snyder engaged in a course of deviant sexual contact with a child over several years.

Snyder was taken to Ontario County jail for arraignment.