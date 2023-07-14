Canandaigua Art & Music Festival kicks off Friday

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The flooding last Sunday isn’t stopping Canandaigua from celebrating artists and musicians.

The annual Canandaigua Art & Music Festival is taking place from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16. The 34th annual festival in downtown Canandaigua includes live music, glass flaming, candle making, pottery, painting, street food vendors, and more.

You can get information on the festival at 115 South Main Street. On Friday, the festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. During the weekend, it runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Along Main Street, vendors will sell all-natural products, drawings, glass art, gourmet foods, jewelry, mixed media, photography, sculptures, and wooden art. There will also be food vendors including 564 Chicken & Waffles, Island Wraps, Rochester Kettle Corn, Al’s Hot Dogs & Fried Dough, and Mr. Squeeze Real Lemonade. Here is the music lineup:

Friday:

Brian Lindsay Band at noon

Sammy Viamonte at 1:45 p.m.

The fog at 3:45 p.m.

Swamp Road Jukes at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday:

The Blacktop Daddies at noon

Dave McGrath at 1:45 p.m.

The Movers at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday:

Steve Grills Band at noon

Tyler Smilo & Dom DeCecco of Smilo & the Ghost at 1:45 p.m.

Feedback at 3:30 p.m.

You can park at municipal parking lots throughout Canandaigua including on West Avenue, Niagara, Ontario Street, Mill Street, Antis, and Bristol Street.