Canandaigua chef creates life-sized gingerbread boat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Surely, most people have put together a gingerbread house at some point during the holiday season. What about a gingerbread boat?

The Lake House on Canandaigua kicked off their holiday season with a life-sized boat made out of gingerbread. It’s complete with gum drops, candy canes, chocolate bark and icing.

Made by Executive Pastry chef John Bard, the boat measures four-by-eight feet, and is around four feet tall.