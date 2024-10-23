Canandaigua dispensary fined $9.5M, accused of selling over $1M in unlicensed products

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — New York State has fined the owner of a dispensary in Canandaigua $9.5 after the Attorney General’s Office said he refused to stop selling cannabis without a license.

The AG’s Office said George West, who owns Jaydega 7.0 on Main Street, made more than $1 million in profit off illegal cannabis sales. The office says he ignored a notice from June 2023 to stop selling cannabis.

The business was shut down in November 2023 under a court order. Back in June 2023, the Office of Cannabis Management inspected the business and determined that the owner was selling without a license, seizing 200 pounds of cannabis products.

The AG’s Office says the owner refused to provide financial records after the inspection but the OCM determined that he made nearly $2.4 million in sales revenue from June 2022 through October 2023.