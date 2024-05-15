Canandaigua man accused of raping a child

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A Canandaigua man faces serious allegations involving the sexual assault of a minor.

According to the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office. Joshua Abril-Alicea, 28, was arrested on April 26 after being observed by State Police with a girl under the age of 17 leaving his apartment. The District Attorney’s office states that the young girl corroborated the allegations of assault.

The D.A.’s office says officials have raised concerns that there may be additional victims influenced by Abril-Alicea. Currently, this case is receiving attention from both state and federal agencies.

Authorities urge anyone with related information to contact State Police.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.