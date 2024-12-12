Canandaigua man charged with grand larceny after allegedly stealing dump truck, driving while impaired

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Canandaigua Police arrested 28-year-old Ronald L. Sennett Jr. from the Town of Canandaigua on Monday at 3:36 p.m.

He was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, driving while ability impaired by drugs with a prior conviction, aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, and numerous vehicle and traffic law offenses.

On Monday, between 9 a.m. and noon, Sennett Jr. allegedly stole a dump truck from a local business in the City of Canandaigua.

Canandaigua Police Department provided News10NBC with this image of Ronald L. Sennett Jr.

Later in the afternoon, the Canandaigua City Police Department responded to a fight between two men on South Main Street. Sennett Jr. was found to be one of the people involved in the fight and had the stolen truck in his possession.

Sennett Jr. showed signs of impairment and was charged with DWAI-drug-related offenses. He was arrested, processed, and taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.