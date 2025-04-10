Canandaigua man charged with robbery after police say he demanded gas from employee

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Canandaigua Police said they have arrested a 35-year-old man who they say tried to steal gas from a business on South Main Street in Canandaigua.

Police say on Thursday, Anthony McDonald went into the business on South Main Street with a “dangerous instrument,” and demanded gas from the employee.

McDonald was arrested and charged with one count of robbery in the first-degree. He was transported to Ontario County Jail on a $10,000 bail.