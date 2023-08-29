Canandaigua man charged with witness tampering; Accused of violating orders of protection in rape, criminal sex act cases

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A Canandaigua man faces charges of witness tampering after allegedly violating orders of protection issued to three witnesses against him in upcoming court proceedings, including a rape case.

Jeffery V. Kuney, 45, was charged Monday with three counts of third-degree tampering with a witness and three counts of second-degree criminal contempt. He was found living on his boat in a marina on Oneida Lake in the town of Cicero by New York State Police Troop D’s Felony Warrant Squad, assisted by Cicero Police. He was taken to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

Kuney had been arrested July 25, 2022 on a first-degree rape charge, and then was arrested again Aug. 24 and charged with first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree criminal sale of controlled substance. He posted $50,000 bail and was released from Ontario County Jail. Orders of protection were issued for witnesses; State Police in Canandaigua obtained arrest warrants after receiving complaints that he violated the orders issued to three witnesses.

State Police ask any other witnesses or victims to contact them at (585) 398-4100.