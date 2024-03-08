Canandaigua man faces charges after December crash

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — We’re getting our first look at the Canandaigua man facing serious charges after a crash last December.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say Nicholas Albert, 28, had a blood alcohol content of .323 and THC in his system when he crashed at the intersection of County Road 30 and Brace Road. A passenger in his car was seriously hurt.

Albert was arrested Wednesday, March 6, and arraigned. He is charged with vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.