Canandaigua man faces new charges in alleged murder-for-hire plot

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Alexander Kise, the Canandaigua man convicted of rape after he held a high school student captive for days in 2022, is now facing new charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Kise now is accused in a murder-for-hire plot against a judge, one o the prosecutors, and a witness in his rape case.

Kise’s girlfriend also is charged in the case. And a 16-year-old is charged with attempted murder.

We expect to learn much more from New York State Police at 10 a.m. Friday.