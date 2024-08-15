Canandaigua man gets 20 years for raping three women; earlier sentenced for fourth rape

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A Canandaigua man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for raping three women on separate occasions.

Jeffrey Kuney appeared in front of Ontario County Judge Kristina Karle. He hd pleaded guilty to criminal sex act and two counts of rape.

The three victims were in court and addressed Kuney — declaring themselves survivors — prior to the judge handing down the sentence. According to a release from the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office, one said, “This is not my victim’s statement, this is my warrior’s creed.”

Kuney also was sentenced to 20 years post-release supervision.

Kuney already had been sentenced by Karle to 20 years in prison for rape after being convicted by a jury for sexually assaulting a fourth woman.

“Jeffrey Kuney is a monster who preyed upon multiple women in our community,” Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Victoria Porter said.