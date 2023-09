CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Canandaigua Police have charged a man with attempted rape.

Police say Matthew Ranelli, 31, of Rochester was communicating with a person he believed was a 14-year-old. They say he came to Canandaigua with the intent to have sex with the child. Police were notified of the arrangement, and he was arrested.

Ranelli was released on an appearance ticket.