Canandaigua prepares for possible flooding from remnants of Debby

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Canandaigua is preparing for possible flooding on Friday a year after the severe flooding in Ontario County that caused millions of dollars in damage.

Town supervisor Jared Simpson says many homeowners are on pins and needles after last year’s flooding, with the remnants of Tropical Depression Debby incoming.

News10NBC was live from Main Street in Canandaigua with the latest on the risk of flash flooding and heavy downpours. He also explains the difference between flooding and flash flooding