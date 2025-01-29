Canandaigua to boost security at lakefront with new surveillance cameras

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The City of Canandaigua plans to install surveillance cameras at several key locations, including the City Pier, Kershaw Park, Kershaw Drive, and Lakefront Park.

The decision came after the City Council voted 8 to 1 Monday in favor of the project. The move is in response to an increase in crime and accidents during the summer months, according to Canandaigua’s police chief.

The installation of the cameras is expected to cost just over $100,000. Funding for the project will come from a state grant.

There is currently no information on when the installation will begin.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.*