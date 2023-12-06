Candlelight Night ushers holidays into Pittsford

Pittsford Chamber kicks off holiday season

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — People in Pittsford got into the holiday spirit Tuesday night, when the Pittsford Chamber of Commerce kicked off the Christmas season with Candlelight Night.

It’s an annual tradition that brings the holiday spirit to life with horse-drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus along with all the reindeer people know and love.

There also were live carolers and a Christmas market with local vendors.

“We’re just buying stuff and walking around to see the cool market,” said young Cole Cline. “We also got some fake diamonds — well, rocks, just rocks.”

There was even an appearance from the Grinch!