Candlelit vigil in Rochester will honor fallen officers including Webster native

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A candlelit vigil on Tuesday night at the Browncroft Community Church will honor police officers who have died in the line of duty and retired police officers.

The vigil at the church on 2530 Browncroft Blvd. starts at 7 p.m. The vigil will honor Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter, a Webster native who was shot and killed while trying to arrest a suspect in July.

The vigil will also honor troopers and police officers who developed health problems after responding to the World Trade Center during 9/11. It will also honor officers killed in crashes.