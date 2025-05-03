Cannabis and cash seized as police close down Greece mini-mart for illegal sales

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece police shut down Family Market mini-mart on Dewey Avenue for illegally selling cannabis. Officers executed a search warrant at the store, located just south of Stone Road, seizing cannabis and cash.

The store owner received a ticket and must reapply for a building permit and resolve code violations before potentially reopening.

In 2021, the Greece Town Board voted to opt out of allowing cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites. Cannabis sales are not permitted in the town.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI