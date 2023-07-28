Cannabis career summit, ‘Skyhigh’ walk set for Saturday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A cannabis careers summit and a walk/run — both bringing together people with a common interest in cannabis research and its potential benefits — are set for Saturday, July 29, in Rochester.

The “Skyhigh Walk” starts at 9 a.m. at Exchange Boulevard at Plymouth Avenue in the Corn Hill district. It’s organized by Entertaining and Elevating with Cannabis (EWEC) and Roc NORML.

The Catch a Cont@ct Career Summit will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Rochester, with a professional mixer from 6 to 10 p.m. Speakers from cannabis industry leaders and from government will discuss what the future of cannabis looks like for Rochester. The summits, which started last year in Rochester and four other cities, provide a safe and accessible way to learn about the different career opportunities in the cannabis industry.

“More than a career fair, the summit is a community activation,” Jumaane Hughes of Rochester, COO of New York State Cannabis Connect, “it’s a chance to learn about the cannabis industry, meet with potential employers, and meet with other professionals who are passionate about the plant.”

New York State Cannabis Connect, a private Black and woman-owned networking and educational business, hosts the statewide summit, which is free and open to the public.

Key speakers for the summit include Tiffany Walters, CEO of NYS Cannabis Connect; Rochester Mayor Malik Evans; New York state Senator Jeremy Cooney; Dasheeda Dawson, founding director of Cannabis NYC; Khara Grant, CEO of Wildflower Consulting; Jeffery Medford, from Puff Puff Pass Roc; Ryan Martin, from MJ Dispensary; Dr. Brandy Young, from Certainty Analytics; and Christopher Wilson, founder of Real Boss Kids. The summit will feature the key speakers from 10:30 to 1;15 a.m.; a panel and Q&A with industry leaders at 11:35 a.m.; and food, vendors and networking from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

People may register to attend here.