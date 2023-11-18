Cannabis Control Board doesn’t address veterans’ lawsuit

The New York State Cannabis Control Board voted Friday to adopt new regulations — but something on the agenda was pulled.

According to the Cannabis Association of New York, the board did not discuss or approve the settlement of a lawsuit brought by a group of Army veterans. They claim the state illegally passed over disabled veterans to grant drug felons licenses to sell cannabis.

That lawsuit has been holding up the whole process for a lot of people.

What was discussed; adopting regulations to help ensure public health and safety when it comes to hemp products, and establishing research lab fees.