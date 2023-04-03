Cannabis Control Board meets about whether to grant licenses in Western NY

ALBANY, N.Y. — Legal marijuana may soon be coming to Western New York. The Cannabis Control Board is set to review four license applications in the region for approval at Monday’s meeting at 10 a.m.

If the board approves the dispensaries, they could be the first ones to set up shop in Western New York. This comes following last week’s ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals that all regions in New York except the Finger Lakes can start approving marijuana licenses.

There won’t be any dispensaries in the Finger Lakes anytime soon because of an ongoing federal lawsuit. However, they are allowed in the Capital Region where the first legal cannabis dispensary opened on Saturday.

Upstate Canna Company opened in Schenectady with all Cannabis grown and tested within New York State. It will be open 7 days a week.

“It feels truly amazing. It’s something I’ve been waiting for for a very long time, to open my first dispensary here right in Schenectady County where I was raised, where I went to high school, born and raised,” said Don Andrews, owner of Upstate Canna Company.