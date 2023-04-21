Cannabis industry leaders talk Finger Lakes injunction on legal pot shops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Members of the cannabis industry met in Victor on 4/20 to discuss the state’s legal weed rollout.

The topic of discussion Thursday revolved around how the Finger Lakes is the only part of the state where dispensaries are still not able to open. That’s due to a lawsuit resulting in a preliminary injunction on legal pot shops. As a result, people who were all set to open their businesses say millions of dollars of weed are wasting away.

“It’s a real tragedy because, at the end of the day, we’re trying to help the small farmers,” Nikki Lawley, founder of Nikki and the Plant. “We’re trying to help build an industry and in order to do that we need to have suppliers and the supply to provide for the stores.”

Earlier this month, licenses were given out to business owners in Western New York. But until the lawsuit is resolved, none can open here in our region.