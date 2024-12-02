Capitol Police arrest staff member of Rep. Morelle
WASHINGTON — Capitol Police have arrested a staff member of Rep. Joe Morelle, the congressman’s office confirmed on Monday.
Morelle’s office provided this statement about the arrest:
“This morning, our office was informed that a member of our staff was arrested by Capitol Police. We are currently gathering more information regarding the circumstances of the arrest. Our office is fully committed to cooperating with the investigation. As Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration, Congressman Morelle is devoted to ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all.”