Car catches fire around Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters worked to put out a car fire on the city’s east side around midnight on Monday.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw the fire near the intersection of Alliance and Monroe avenues. The entire car was covered in ash.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt. We’ve reached out to the Rochester Fire Department for more information.