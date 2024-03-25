Crash in Ogden leaves baby in critical condition

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

OGDEN, N.Y. – A six-month-old baby is in critical condition on Monday after a crash in Ogden. It happened before 4:30 p.m. on Whittier Road and Washington Street.

Spencerport fire officials said that four people were taken to the hospital. News10NBC staff saw a child seat on the grass.

The road was shut down and is now reopened.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.