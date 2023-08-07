Car crash in Steuben County leaves 1 person dead and 3 people injured

BATH, N.Y. – New York State Police said that on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash involving two cars on State Route 415 at the intersection of Michigan Hollow Road in the town of Avoca in Steuben County.

Michael A. Hinrich, 51, of Nunda, NY, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Michigan Hollow Road. Henrich approached the stop sign at the intersection of State Route 415 and attempted to turn southbound onto State Route 415. A 2018 Buick, driven Michael S. Eldridge, 26, of Hornell, NY, was traveling northbound on State Route 415 and hit the driver’s side door of Hinrich’s Camaro.

Heinrich was pronounced dead at the scene. Eldridge was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. Christopher D. Nickerson, 26, of Wellsville, NY, who was a passenger in the Buick, was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. Casie L. Lewis, 36, a passenger in the Chevrolet Camaro, was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.