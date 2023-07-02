Car crash involving stolen car on Jay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the area of Jay Street and Mt. Read Boulevard for the report of a car accident involving a stolen car around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. Officers found a two-car accident, and one of the cars was reported stolen out of the Town of Gates. That car was carrying several teenagers, who all fled the scene before police arrived.

The other car involved was carrying three people. The driver, a 43-year-old man, along with a woman in her 30’s and 14-year-old boy, all from the city. There were no serious injuries to these people, who were all treated at the scene and released.

The stolen car was driving westbound on Jay Street, and the other car was southbound on Mt. Read Boulevard when the accident happened. After the carsh, the stolen car hit a light pole, and then the front porch of a house Mt. Read Boulevard, by Jay Street. The porch had some minor damage.

The scene has since been reopened to traffic. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.