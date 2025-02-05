Car crash with injuries closes part of Roosevelt Highway in Hamlin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There were injuries in a car crash by Roosevelt Highway west of Drake Road in the Town of Hamlin on Wednesday.

A News10NBC photojournalist was on the scene and saw a heavy first responder presence. A utility pole appears to be taken out.

News10NBC has contacted authorities for more information on the crash and the victims.

Roosevelt Highway is closed between Drake Road and Redman Road while the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigates. Drivers are asked to take an alternative route.

This is a developing story and we will update it once we learn more.