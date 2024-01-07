Car crashes, hits house near Maynard and Bonesteel streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A driver is hospitalized after a crash caused their car to hit the side of a house.

Rochester Police say the crash happened near Maynard and Bonesteel streets Sunday afternoon. When they responded to the scene, police learned that a single-vehicle crash resulted in the vehicle hitting the corner of a house.

The driver, a 29-year-old Rochester woman, was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with a minor head injury.

Officials say there was minor damage to the house.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene as well.