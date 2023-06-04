Car crashes into home, catches fire on Glenwood Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Early Sunday morning, a car crashed into a house and then caught fire.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on Glenwood Avenue..

Rochester firefighters say when they got to the scene, they found a car that had hit a tree, and then crashed into a home. The car and outside of the house were both on fire.

Investigators say the people inside the car took off and left the car. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

Seven people inside the home were able to make it out safely. The front of the house did suffer fire damage.

Rochester Police are still investigating this accident.