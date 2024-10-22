Car crashes into building on Genesee Street during police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester Police chase on the city’s southwest side ended in a crash with three suspects in custody.

The chase started when RPD officers spotted a car that they believed was used in a recent shooting around 9:40 p.m. RPD says the car refused to stop, leading to a four-minute-long chase that began on East Main Street.

The car eventually crashed into a building on Genesee Street near Brooks Avenue. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw several officers surrounding that damaged car.

No injuries were reported. RPD is still investigating. Genesee Street has reopened to traffic.